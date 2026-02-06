Canadian miner confirms multi-metal mineralisation in western Romania

Canadian-listed mining company Leading Edge Materials has confirmed the presence of uranium, gold, cobalt, nickel, lead, and zinc mineralisation in western Romania, following exploration works carried out in 2025, according to results published by the company and cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

The findings relate to exploration operations conducted in the Valea Leucii, Dibarț, and Avram Iancu areas, part of the Bihor Sud perimeter. According to Leading Edge Materials (LEM), the results indicate “significant mineralisation” across multiple critical and precious metals, supporting the geological potential of the licence area.

The company said the identified resources show strong potential for future commercial exploitation, positioning the Bihor Sud perimeter as a possible strategic source of raw materials relevant both for Romania and for the European Union. Uranium and cobalt are considered critical materials at the EU level, while nickel, lead, and zinc are essential for industrial production and energy transition-related supply chains.

Leading Edge Materials noted that further technical work is required before any development decision can be taken.

The company plans to continue geological and metallurgical analyses aimed at determining the exact size, grade, and economic viability of the identified mineral resources. These studies will be used to support future decisions on project development.

In parallel, LEM said it is exploring options to secure strategic partners or external financing to advance the Romanian project to a more advanced stage, potentially including feasibility studies and, later, exploitation.

According to Cursdeguvernare.ro, the Romanian licence could gain increased importance within Leading Edge Materials’ portfolio. The company’s projects in Sweden, focused on graphite and rare earth elements, were not included in the European Union’s initial list of strategic projects under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). As a result, the Romanian assets may offer diversification opportunities across both precious and industrial metals.

LEM Romania has committed to investments exceeding €6mn over the five-year duration of the licence, the company said. These funds are earmarked for exploration activities, technical studies, and preparatory works required under Romanian mining legislation.

