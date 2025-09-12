Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision as Bucharest Tribunal rejects appeal

Bucharest Tribunal upheld judicial control measures against former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who was sent to trial for allegedly promoting fascist, legionary, racist, and xenophobic ideas. The ruling is final, local news agency Agerpres reported.

The court dismissed an appeal filed by Georgescu, maintaining a decision issued on September 1 by Bucharest's District 1 Court that had extended the measure.

Under judicial control, Călin Georgescu is barred from leaving the country without court approval and is prohibited from posting online content with fascist, antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic messages, among others.

The former presidential hopeful was indicted on July 2 by the General Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors accuse him of repeatedly promoting, between June 2020 and May 2025, fascist and legionary ideology as well as publicly praising figures associated with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, Ion Antonescu, and Ion Moța.

Investigators allege Georgescu sought to rehabilitate the historical image of Romania's interwar Legionary Movement, attempting to normalize and revive its ideology through interviews, statements, and online posts.

The case is currently in the preliminary chamber stage at the District 1 Court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 30.

A separate strand of the investigation remains with the General Prosecutor's Office, where Cǎlin Georgescu is accused of planning to destabilize Romania with the help of mercenaries led by Horațiu Potra, following the Constitutional Court decision to cancel last year's presidential elections.

The far-right, Russia-friendly candidate surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of the 2024 presidential elections. He submitted his candidacy for the repeat elections of May 2025 but was barred from running again.

In May, Georgescu announced that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family.

