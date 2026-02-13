Society

Bucharest's general mayor adopts cat for the City Hall

13 February 2026

Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu, elected in December 2025 after former mayor Nicusor Dan became president of Romania, adopted a 4-month-old cat named Cathy as a mascot for the City Hall.

The young kitten was found on the street with a pelvic fracture after being hit by a car. She was taken to a veterinary clinic, underwent surgeries, investigations, and recovery. Once they got her back on her feet, the vets at Dalgi Vet looked for an owner. The mayor adopted her and named the kitten Cathy.

Cathy will live in the mayor’s office. She is dewormed, vaccinated, and will be spayed in a few months. 

Ciucu also adopted a cat when he was the mayor of Bucharest’s District 6.

“He specifically wanted a kitten with no chance of adoption to offer her a home right here, in his office at City Hall. The mayor is, in fact, known for saving abandoned, lonely souls from the street. Both Mira, the cat at home, and Jessy, from District 6 City Hall, are abandoned cats found in very poor health,” the Bucharest City Hall said on its official Facebook page.

Cathy took well to her new environment and owner.

“From the first moment, she let the new owner hold her, and in less than a minute, she started purring. She had arrived scared and timid, but relaxed instantly. And after receiving a small packet of food, she and the mayor became best friends,” the same source added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti on Facebook)

