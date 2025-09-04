Subway line project linking Bragadiru and Voluntari moves forward in Bucharest

Authorities are moving forward with a new subway line project in Bucharest that will connect Bragadiru in the southwest to Voluntari in the northeast. The estimated cost of the project stands at EUR 2.47 billion (excluding VAT), though the final figure will be determined following a feasibility study.

Transport minister Ciprian Șerban announced the signing of an inter-institutional cooperation protocol on Wednesday, September 3, alongside Metrorex director Mariana Miclăuș, the mayors of Districts 2 and 5, Rareș Hopincă and Vlad Popescu Piedone, the mayor of Bragadiru, Gabriel Lupulescu, and Ilfov County Council president Hubert Thuma.

The project, known as Subway Line 7, is planned as a 26-kilometer double-track route with 27 stations and two depots. It will run along some of Bucharest’s busiest corridors, passing through Șoseaua Alexandriei, Calea Rahovei, Piața Unirii, Calea Moșilor, and Șoseaua Colentina before reaching Voluntari.

According to minister Ciprian Șerban, the expansion aims to ease traffic congestion, cut air pollution, and improve connectivity between central districts and the surrounding suburbs. Authorities say the line will also stimulate local economic development and support sustainable mobility across the Bucharest-Ilfov region.

The new line is included in the Bucharest-Ilfov regional development strategy and Romania’s 2021–2030 Investment Program, making it eligible for EU funding through the 2021–2027 Transport Program.

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)