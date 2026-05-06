Bucharest’s District 3 accounts for over a quarter of new homes, report says

District 3 attracts the largest number of new homes delivered in Bucharest, with over a quarter of all houses and apartments completed within the city’s administrative boundaries, according to a market report issued by real estate consultant SVN Romania, based on official statistics and its own data.

Approximately 11,500 homes were completed in District 3 over the past four years, just over 25% of all residential units delivered in Bucharest between 2022 and 2025.

Districts 4 and 6 follow, accounting for around 21.5% and 18.7% respectively of all homes completed in the city over the same period.

Although Bucharest continues to record a higher number of completed new homes than Ilfov County, the past two years have seen a significant decline in the number of new houses and apartments delivered in the city, with volumes around one third lower than those recorded between 2020 and 2023.

This year may mark a reversal of the trend, however, with SVN data indicating that over 20,500 new homes could be delivered this year in Bucharest and its surrounding areas. This would represent an increase of approximately 18.5% compared to the level recorded in 2025.

“There is a high number of residential projects under construction in Bucharest and its surrounding areas at present, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the city. The regional residential market continues to perform well overall, although there are also projects that fail to achieve the expected results due to unrealistic pricing expectations and insufficiently substantiated business plans,” said Mircea Marin, managing partner of SVN Romania New Homes Division.

In addition to the higher number of homes that could be delivered in Bucharest and its surrounding areas in 2026, SVN Romania has also identified a significant number of residential units at various stages of development that are scheduled for completion in 2027 and 2028. As every year, the official registration of these results will depend on construction schedules, completion procedures, and other related formalities.

The north of Bucharest is set to remain the main residential development pole of the city in 2026, with over 8,500 housing units expected to be completed here, according to SVN data.

The number of houses and apartments sold in Bucharest and Ilfov in the first four months of 2026 was 11.8% lower compared to the same period in 2024, with the residential market effectively returning to sales levels recorded in 2023, according to data published by the National Agency for Cadaster and Land Registration.

SVN Romania is one of the main real estate consultants active in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau|Dreamstime.com)