Romania extends ‘New Home’ program into 2026 with RON 500 mln guarantee ceiling

The Romanian government approved on Monday, May 4, the continuation of the “New Home” (Noua Casǎ) housing program in 2026, setting a guarantee ceiling of RON 500 million, Agerpres reported. The decision aims to maintain access to mortgage financing, particularly for people who struggle to meet standard lending conditions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the program remains one of the key public policy tools for facilitating access to housing.

“The normative act targets both support for access to housing and direct interventions in education and social protection, addressing essential needs of the population in the current economic context. Continuing the ‘New Home’ program provides predictability for both beneficiaries and credit institutions, maintaining one of the most important support instruments for access to housing,” the ministry said.

Officials added that the new guarantee ceiling will allow the program to continue this year, helping people secure mortgage loans under more favorable conditions compared to standard market products, especially first-time buyers.

The decision comes against the backdrop of recent developments in the real estate and financial markets, including higher construction costs, cautious lending practices, and the need to ensure fair access to financing for vulnerable groups.

Launched in 2009 as “First Home” and later rebranded as “New Home,” the program has played a significant role in Romania’s housing market. By the end of February 2026, more than 334,000 guarantees and guarantee commitments had been granted, with a total value of approximately RON 31.72 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com