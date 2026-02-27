Real Estate

Bucharest overtakes Cluj-Napoca as the city in Romania with the highest apartment prices

27 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest has overtaken Cluj-Napoca as the city with the highest prices for apartments in the country, ending the latter’s status in this regard. According to data published by imobiliare.ro, the average asking price for new apartments in the capital increased by 22% in the last year, while in Cluj-Napoca, the percentage exceeded 6%.

As a result, the most expensive apartments in Romania are found in Bucharest’s District 1, where a square meter in a new apartment sells for EUR 4,190 on average. Higher prices are also found in District 4, where a square meter is valued at EUR 3,760 on average, Digi24 reported.

Both districts have higher average prices than Cluj-Napoca, where one square meter goes for roughly EUR 3,300. 

The most affordable apartments in Bucharest are found in District 5, at just over EUR 2,000 per square meter. The expansion of the subway network may, however, change things in the future, real estate specialists say. 

Overall, the average sale price for new homes in Bucharest has increased over the past 5 years by over 50%, from EUR 1,480 to EUR 2,273 per usable square meter. At the same time, the average rent rose by 45%, from EUR 8.6 to EUR 12.3 per usable square meter, according to another report from real estate agency iO Partners Romania.

With an average rental yield of 5.3%, Bucharest ranks in the upper area compared to other countries in the region (Warsaw 6.5%, Prague 3.5%, Budapest 5%, Vienna 3%).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer|Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Bucharest overtakes Cluj-Napoca as the city in Romania with the highest apartment prices

27 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest has overtaken Cluj-Napoca as the city with the highest prices for apartments in the country, ending the latter’s status in this regard. According to data published by imobiliare.ro, the average asking price for new apartments in the capital increased by 22% in the last year, while in Cluj-Napoca, the percentage exceeded 6%.

As a result, the most expensive apartments in Romania are found in Bucharest’s District 1, where a square meter in a new apartment sells for EUR 4,190 on average. Higher prices are also found in District 4, where a square meter is valued at EUR 3,760 on average, Digi24 reported.

Both districts have higher average prices than Cluj-Napoca, where one square meter goes for roughly EUR 3,300. 

The most affordable apartments in Bucharest are found in District 5, at just over EUR 2,000 per square meter. The expansion of the subway network may, however, change things in the future, real estate specialists say. 

Overall, the average sale price for new homes in Bucharest has increased over the past 5 years by over 50%, from EUR 1,480 to EUR 2,273 per usable square meter. At the same time, the average rent rose by 45%, from EUR 8.6 to EUR 12.3 per usable square meter, according to another report from real estate agency iO Partners Romania.

With an average rental yield of 5.3%, Bucharest ranks in the upper area compared to other countries in the region (Warsaw 6.5%, Prague 3.5%, Budapest 5%, Vienna 3%).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer|Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2026
Defense
Ukrainian air defense systems shoot down drone near Romanian border, ministry says
27 February 2026
Macro
Romania obtains 21st approval for OECD accession out of 25 necessary
27 February 2026
Justice
Romanian president promulgates law reforming magistrates’ pensions
27 February 2026
Administration
More Romanian mayors pledge gambling-free cities, final say rests with local councils
27 February 2026
Macro
EC to decide by mid-March on EUR 3.5 bln disbursements for Romania under Resilience Facility
27 February 2026
Business
Romania’s largest chemical producer Chimcomplex to cut 1,200 jobs, cites lack of state support
27 February 2026
Macro
EBRD cuts forecast for Romania’s economy to 1.2% growth this year, followed by 2.2% in 2027
27 February 2026
Justice
Romanian Court of Appeal upholds nine-month prison sentence for Wiz Khalifa