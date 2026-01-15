Maria Kochetkova to perform in Romania at Brâncuși-dedicated Bucharest International Ballet Gala

World-renowned ballerina Maria Kochetkova will perform in Romania for the first time on March 5, 2026, as part of the Bucharest International Ballet Gala, an anniversary edition dedicated to sculptor Constantin Brâncuși. The event will be held at Sala Palatului and marks 150 years since the birth of Brâncuși, one of the most influential figures of modern art.

Maria Kochetkova, a former principal dancer with the San Francisco Ballet, is internationally acclaimed for her refined technique and her ability to blend classical precision with contemporary expression, the organizers said. Her appearance in Bucharest is described as a landmark moment for Romanian audiences, taking place in a special anniversary context.

She will be joined on stage by Daniil Simkin, former principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre, alongside an international cast and Romanian soloists performing with major European companies.

Romanian actor Marius Bodochi will also take part, providing a narrative element inspired by Constantin Brâncuși’s ideas and artistic vision.

The gala will feature choreography created especially for the event by international artists, drawing inspiration from works such as Bird in Space, The Endless Column, and The Kiss. Organizers said multimedia projections, architectural lighting, and contemporary sound design will be used to create an immersive visual and theatrical experience.

Tickets for the Bucharest International Ballet Gala are available online and at the Sala Palatului box office.

(Photo source: the organizers)