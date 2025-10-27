Energy

Western Romania: Authorities sign contract for first PV park in Timișoara

27 October 2025

Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz and environment minister Diana Buzoianu signed the financing contract for the construction of the city’s first photovoltaic park, with a value exceeding RON 32 million (EUR 6.29 million), on Monday, October 27.

The new photovoltaic park will have a capacity of 5.6 MW and will produce annually, on average, nearly 7,800 MWh in green energy. The solar panels will be installed on a plot of approximately 20 hectares, located near the Freidorf wastewater treatment plant.

The energy generated will cover about two-thirds of the consumption needed for public lighting in Timișoara, which will mean a significant reduction in monthly costs, currently estimated at over RON 1.2 million.

In addition to financial savings, the Timișoara City Hall project will also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 4,800 tons of CO2 equivalent annually, according to a City Hall press release.

“The photovoltaic park will bring direct benefits to the city: lower costs, reduced emissions, and more sustainable infrastructure. It is just one of the projects through which we are transforming Timișoara into a green and smart city, capable of producing, from renewable sources, a significant portion of the energy it consumes,” said mayor Dominic Fritz. 

The funds for the PV park come from the Romanian Ministry for Energy. In the upcoming period, the municipality will initiate procedures for launching the procurement of design and construction services. 

“The investment is part of a broader plan by the local administration to transition to renewable energy sources and reduce pollution. Among other ongoing projects is the strategic partnership with OMV Petrom, which aims to use geothermal energy for the city’s heating system,” according to the City Hall.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timisoara City Hall press release)

