M&A

SocGen’s Romanian subsidiary BRD to acquire Patria Bank’s asset management division

10 March 2026

BRD Groupe Société Générale, through BRD Asset Management, has signed an agreement with Patria Bank for the acquisition of 99.9944% of Patria Asset Management, according to a press release. The transaction is subject to approval by the competent regulatory authorities.

Patria Asset Management is a subsidiary of Patria Bank specialised in the management of investment funds. At the end of February 2026, the company had total assets under management of RON 1.16 billion (EUR 220 million). Its assets surged more than twentyfold over the past five years, driven mainly by the development of ETF-type funds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“By integrating a reference player in the ETF segment, we consolidate BRD Asset Management's position as a market leader and expand our capacity to offer long-term investment solutions in a sustainable manner. The transaction is fully aligned with our strategy to create value for clients, investors, and the Romanian economy as a whole,” said Maria Rousseva, CEO of BRD Groupe Société Générale, according to Ziarul Financiar.

BRD Asset Management is the largest open-end investment fund manager in Romania, with assets under management worth RON 9.9 billion (nearly EUR 2 billion) at the end of February 2026. The company currently manages twelve open-end investment funds and holds a 25% market share as of the end of January 2026.

“The integration of Patria Asset Management expands our expertise, consolidates our product offering - especially in the ETF area - and strengthens our ability to serve both retail and institutional investors. It supports our objective of delivering diversified and competitive investment solutions, perfectly aligned with the standards and ambitions of the BRD Group,” said Mihai Purcărea, CEO of BRD Asset Management.

Patria Asset Management manages five open-end investment funds, including two ETFs listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - Patria–Tradeville BET ETF (TVBETETF), which replicates the BET index, and Patria–Tradeville Energy ETF (PTENGETF), which replicates the BET-NG index - as well as three unlisted open-end funds: Patria Obligatiuni, Patria Global, and Patria Stock.

The Patria–Tradeville BET ETF is the largest ETF on the Romanian market, both in terms of assets under management and retail investor base. At the end of February 2026, the fund managed assets of over RON 1 billion, representing more than 85% of the local ETF market, and had over 41,000 retail investors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

