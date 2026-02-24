Romanian agricultural inputs producer Norofert acquires majority stake in Expert Agribusiness

Norofert (BVB: NRF), a major producer of organic agricultural inputs and biotechnology provider for agriculture in Romania, announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a 60% stake in Expert Agribusiness SRL, a Romanian seed producer with local genetics, headquartered in Fundulea, Călărași County.

The transaction amounts to EUR 100,000. The full amount will be paid by December 2026.

Expert Agribusiness holds more than 17 patents for corn, sunflower, wheat, and barley. It operates a modern seed processing line that covers conditioning, sorting, treatment, and packaging. It also has a dedicated team focused on research and seed multiplication. In 2024, Expert Agribusiness reported a turnover of RON 9.6 million and a net profit of RON 0.25 million.

“By integrating Romanian genetics into our portfolio, we complete our technological product range for small and medium-sized farmers and create the foundation for long-term collaboration built on local value and innovation. We are confident that the synergy between Expert Agribusiness’s research and production capabilities and the Norofert ecosystem will generate significant results both for the company and for the farmers we serve,” said Vlad Popescu, president of the board at Norofert.

With a sales team of eight people, Expert Agribusiness also opens a new market for Norofert’s products. Its portfolio complements the technological packages that the Company offers to farmers in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Moreover, the synergy across Norofert’s business lines extends to the Zimnicea farm. The production of seed lots will move there and will supply the processing line in Fundulea. This step will significantly reduce the cost of the resulting seeds, according to the company's press release.

The Zimnicea farm, acquired by Norofert in 2021, covers 1,000 hectares in Teleorman County. The company uses it as a field testing platform for the ecological technologies and inputs it sells to farmers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)