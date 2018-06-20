New draft bill may partly decriminalize bribery in Romania

The Chamber of Deputies’ Judicial Committee voted a draft bill initiated by 16 MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) that aims to partly decriminalize bribery, Hotnews.ro reported.

The draft bill provides that some corruption deeds, including bribery, should be punished only if the ones committing them get personal benefits, unlike now, when these deeds are punished even if someone else gets the benefits. Moreover, the benefits should only be material.

The current law punishes such deeds regardless of the nature of the undue benefits. Opposition MPs say this is a way to partly decriminalize corruption deeds such as bribery and will allow public officials to commit such deeds through intermediaries. The Chamber of Deputies could vote on this bill today, June 20.

