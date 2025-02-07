Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title

Harghita County in central Romania has been awarded the title of European Region of Gastronomy for 2027 by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism (IGCAT) during a festive event held Thursday evening, February 6, in Miercurea-Ciuc.

Harghita County Council president Biro Barna Botond noted that the title represents an opportunity for Harghita to introduce its traditional flavors in a modern form, creating a 'gastronomic reform' in the coming years.

"Gastronomy and tourism are not just about flavors, tastes, and beautiful places to visit; they are a story. Stories that speak about us, about a community in the heart of Romania, about a county where multiculturalism is not just a definition but a daily reality, where mutual culture and respect build the community, shape the present, and create a future for the next generations," Botond said in his speech, as quoted by local news agency Agerpres.

Dr. Diane Dodd, president of IGCAT and founder of the World Region of Gastronomy Award, presented the title to Harghita County and praised its culinary heritage, local producers, and commitment to sustainability. According to her, Harghita is 'more than ready' to hold the title in 2027 and will gain increased visibility, encouraging collaboration and investment in the region's culinary identity.

As part of the celebration, the 'Top Websites for Foodie Travelers' award was also presented, with Visit Harghita among the winners.

Szabó Károly, president of the Harghita Intercommunity Development Association (Visit Harghita), stated that the recognition offers a great opportunity for branding the county as a major tourist destination.

The decision to award Harghita County the European Region of Gastronomy title was announced in December after an IGCAT expert jury visited the region in October.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Bíró Barna Botond)