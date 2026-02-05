Transport

Eastern Romania: Bacău airport receives EUR 5 mln EU grant for new PV park

05 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The “George Enescu” International Airport in Bacău, operated by the Bacău County Council, has accessed a European project worth RON 24.8 million (EUR 5 million), VAT included, for a new 1.6 MW photovoltaic park.

The sum is financed from the Modernisation Fund through "Key Programme 9: Energy efficiency in transport – reducing CO2 emissions through energy efficiency and new technologies in transport." The implementation period of the project is 24 months from the signing of the financing contract, but no later than December 31, 2029, according to a press release.

Specifically, the project provides for the construction of a 1.25 MW photovoltaic power plant and a 2.064 MWh storage system, which will generate annually 1,605.648 MWh of green energy, being located on an area of 2.19 hectares of land administered by the airport.

After the PV park is built, the airport will secure over 70% of its own energy consumption and will reduce emissions by 982.4 tons of CO2 per year. 

Local airports set a new record and recorded over 28.5 million passengers in 2025, after an increase of almost 10% compared to the previous year, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association. Air traffic continues its growth trend, even at a faster pace than in previous years.

Over the past 20 years, air traffic has increased 6.5 times, according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on public data. With a few periods of stagnation or even decline, such as the 2010 crisis or the COVID pandemic, air traffic has been on an upward trend. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Eastern Romania: Bacău airport receives EUR 5 mln EU grant for new PV park

05 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The “George Enescu” International Airport in Bacău, operated by the Bacău County Council, has accessed a European project worth RON 24.8 million (EUR 5 million), VAT included, for a new 1.6 MW photovoltaic park.

The sum is financed from the Modernisation Fund through "Key Programme 9: Energy efficiency in transport – reducing CO2 emissions through energy efficiency and new technologies in transport." The implementation period of the project is 24 months from the signing of the financing contract, but no later than December 31, 2029, according to a press release.

Specifically, the project provides for the construction of a 1.25 MW photovoltaic power plant and a 2.064 MWh storage system, which will generate annually 1,605.648 MWh of green energy, being located on an area of 2.19 hectares of land administered by the airport.

After the PV park is built, the airport will secure over 70% of its own energy consumption and will reduce emissions by 982.4 tons of CO2 per year. 

Local airports set a new record and recorded over 28.5 million passengers in 2025, after an increase of almost 10% compared to the previous year, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association. Air traffic continues its growth trend, even at a faster pace than in previous years.

Over the past 20 years, air traffic has increased 6.5 times, according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on public data. With a few periods of stagnation or even decline, such as the 2010 crisis or the COVID pandemic, air traffic has been on an upward trend. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 February 2026
Politics
Romania set to lose EUR 231 million in PNRR funds due to top court delays over magistrates’ pensions
05 February 2026
Culture
Romania’s Museum of Abandonment among winners of World Summit Awards 2025
05 February 2026
Justice
Update: Anti-corruption prosecutors investigating Bucharest's District 3 mayor
05 February 2026
Energy
Romania’s Transelectrica and Georgian State Electrosystem strengthen cooperation on Black Sea submarine cable project
05 February 2026
Politics
Romania’s PM announces imminent public administration law, outlines reform and economic recovery agenda
05 February 2026
Defense
US Army Abrams tanks take part in joint training with Romanian forces at Smârdan
04 February 2026
People
Name of Romanian-born microbiologist among those to be engraved on frieze displayed in the Eiffel Tower
04 February 2026
Politics
Update - US House of Representatives: EU interfered in Romanian elections, not Russia