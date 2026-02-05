Eastern Romania: Bacău airport receives EUR 5 mln EU grant for new PV park

The “George Enescu” International Airport in Bacău, operated by the Bacău County Council, has accessed a European project worth RON 24.8 million (EUR 5 million), VAT included, for a new 1.6 MW photovoltaic park.

The sum is financed from the Modernisation Fund through "Key Programme 9: Energy efficiency in transport – reducing CO2 emissions through energy efficiency and new technologies in transport." The implementation period of the project is 24 months from the signing of the financing contract, but no later than December 31, 2029, according to a press release.

Specifically, the project provides for the construction of a 1.25 MW photovoltaic power plant and a 2.064 MWh storage system, which will generate annually 1,605.648 MWh of green energy, being located on an area of 2.19 hectares of land administered by the airport.

After the PV park is built, the airport will secure over 70% of its own energy consumption and will reduce emissions by 982.4 tons of CO2 per year.

Local airports set a new record and recorded over 28.5 million passengers in 2025, after an increase of almost 10% compared to the previous year, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association. Air traffic continues its growth trend, even at a faster pace than in previous years.

Over the past 20 years, air traffic has increased 6.5 times, according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on public data. With a few periods of stagnation or even decline, such as the 2010 crisis or the COVID pandemic, air traffic has been on an upward trend.

(Photo source: Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau on Facebook)