Ford recalls nearly 600 Puma and Transit Courier cars manufactured in Romania in 2025

Auto giant Ford is recalling 589 vehicles of the Puma and Transit Courier model series manufactured between January and September 2025 due to missing screws on the rear brake drums or screws not tightened to the required torque. The models are made at the factory in Romania.

The missing or untightened screws may result in brake fluid leakage and/or the brake and wheel locking up, according to Car-Recalls.eu.

To eliminate any risk, Ford will check the tightening torque of the drum brake bolts at authorized service centers, and where necessary, the bolts will be replaced with new ones. The intervention is preventive and will be carried out free of charge.

The manufacturer will contact the owners of the affected vehicles directly.

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, southern Romania, currently produces the Puma and Transit Courier models, including electrified versions. The recall campaign does not affect any other production series beyond those manufactured during the specified period.

