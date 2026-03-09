Politics

Poll: Far-right party AUR leads Romanian parliamentary voting intentions, but support declines

09 March 2026

Far-right opposition party AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) remains the most supported party among Romanian voters in potential parliamentary elections, but its support has slightly declined, according to the latest INSCOP Research survey. The party would receive 38% of the vote if elections were held next Sunday.

The figure places AUR in first place but marks a drop compared with earlier polls. 

“AUR falls again below the 40% threshold, reaching 38%, down from nearly 41% at the beginning of the year,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research, as reported by Digi24.

According to the poll, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would rank second with 19.2%, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 14.5%, and the Save Romania Union (USR) at 11.4%.

Other parties remain below the parliamentary threshold, with UDMR at 4%, SENS at 3.6%, SOS Romania at 3.3%, and POT at 3%.

The survey also measured voter turnout intentions. When asked whether they would vote if parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 64.5% of respondents said they would “definitely” go to the polls, while 16.2% said they would not vote.

The poll was conducted between March 2 and March 6 using CATI telephone interviews on a stratified sample of 1,100 respondents. The sample is representative of Romania’s non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over, with a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

