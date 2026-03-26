Romania’s opposition party AUR denies talks with ruling parties over potential government support

Romania’s main opposition party, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), has denied engaging in any negotiations with ruling coalition parties over potential parliamentary support, amid growing political tensions and speculation about a possible government reshuffle.

Petrișor Peiu, president of AUR’s National Steering Council (CNC), rejected claims that the party is in discussions with the National Liberal Party (PNL) to back a potential liberal-led government should the Social Democrats (PSD) exit the coalition.

“We have no discussion related to governance or parliamentary support for a government with any of the parties in the coalition, neither with the PNL, nor with the PSD. There is no discussion, neither George Simion has spoken to Ilie Bolojan, nor have I discussed with any PNL representative on this issue,” Peiu told G4media.ro.

He also dismissed broader speculation about informal agreements with ruling parties, stressing that AUR is not interested in joining or supporting the current governing setup.

“Just as we were accused of having an agreement with PSD until a week ago, now we are accused of having an agreement with PNL. There is no agreement. AUR does not want to form a government with any party from the current coalition until the next elections,” Peiu added.

According to the AUR official, the rumours are politically motivated and originate from tensions within the ruling coalition itself.

“All you see now are messages spread by the PSD to justify their fight with the liberals,” he said.

The statements came amid heightened uncertainty over the stability of Romania’s ruling coalition, as PSD is still weighing its position in government and political actors speculate about alternative parliamentary majorities. AUR’s firm rejection of any cooperation with coalition parties suggests limited room for manoeuvre in the event of a government crisis, reinforcing the likelihood of prolonged political deadlock if the current alliance fractures.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)