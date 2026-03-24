Romanian SocDem party expected to decide on its role in the ruling coalition on April 20

The leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest in the country’s ruling coalition, decided in a meeting of the National Permanent Bureau on March 23 that the party will decide on whether to remain in the ruling coalition, as well as its sentiments towards prime minister Ilie Bolojan and the reformist ruling partner USR, after the Orthodox Easter on April 20, according to G4media.ro.

A possible decision against prime minister Ilie Bolojan or USR would have no functional impact on the ruling coalition. The only relevant decision remains pulling out, or not, from the coalition.

PSD president Sorin Grindeanu announced three weeks ago in an interview with G4media.ro that he would ask party leaders to decide whether or not they still support Ilie Bolojan as prime minister.

Grindeanu's statement came amid the PSD's decline in polls and its ranking at the bottom of the rankings of trust in political leaders, G4media.ro commented. An Inscop poll from March 9 showed that the PSD is rated with 16.9% of the preferences of mobilised voters. On the other hand, an Avangarde poll from March 20 put the PSD at 22%.

The same Inscop showed that Sorin Grindeanu is the last among political leaders in terms of trust, with only 12% (Ilie Bolojan is rated with 25%, for example).

iulian@romania-insider.com