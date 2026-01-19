Artworks owned by jailed Romanian politician Darius Vâlcov to be auctioned off

Several unique artworks, including a drawing by Pablo Picasso and two significant works by Nicolae Grigorescu, part of the Darius Vâlcov Collection, are set to be sold at auction by Romanian auction house Artmark.

Overall, the collection includes several masterpieces with museum value and international recognition. The works were gathered over approximately a decade, from sources that varied over time between domestic art auctions and international ones, including those of the famous houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s London.

The sale of the artworks takes place within the forced execution procedure initiated by ANAF Craiova, for the recovery of damages established by a final criminal ruling. Darius Vâlcov, former Social Democrat finance minister and mayor of Slatina, was extradited to Romania from Italy in 2023. He has to serve a six-year prison sentence in the country for influence peddling and money laundering.

The auction involving artworks owned by the politicians is not subject to a different legal regime from any other art auction.

One of the highlights of the auction is a work by Pablo Picasso, “Bullfighting Scene” (1959), in ink on paper, signed, dated, and dedicated “para el amigo Chaprate” (“for my friend Chaprate,” one of the artist’s photographers). It is the first work by Picasso, excluding engravings or serigraphs, ever offered at auction in Romania. The starting price for the work is EUR 8,000.

The auction also includes a painting signed by Romanian painter and sculptor Victor Brauner, an outstanding representative of the avant-garde movement. The artist’s oil painting “La relation,” dated from 1952, shows the artist’s mature period, and can rarely be encountered in museums or private collections in Romania. The bidding for this work starts at EUR 50,000.

Also in the auction are two important canvases by another Romanian painter, Nicolae Grigorescu, namely “Ox Cart, in the Early Morning,” starting at EUR 40,000, and “Ox Cart, at Dusk,” starting at EUR 50,000.

Also offered are two rare sketches of international circulation, inspired by the Orphic Trilogy of Jean Cocteau, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, namely “The Lion-Woman” and “Study for Orpheus (1956)." Both have a starting price of EUR 500.

The public is invited to view the dedicated exhibition and to participate in the auction at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest on February 17.

(Photo source: press release)