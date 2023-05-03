Former Romanian finance minister gets final jail sentence for money laundering

Former finance minister Darius Valcov was given by the High Court (ICCJ) a final six-year jail sentence for influence peddling and money laundering on April 27.

ICCJ thus sweetened the eight-year sentence given in 2018 and appealed by both the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and Valcov. In the case of one of the counts, the prescription period expired, Bursa.ro reported.

Valcov was judged for deeds carried out from his position as mayor of Slatina in 2009-2013 when he accepted bribes in exchange for public procurement contracts. He is currently in Italy.

Last week, Italy rejected the extradition of former Neamt County Council president Ionel Arsene, sentenced to jail for corruption, so the outlook for Valcov, who reportedly set up a business in Milan, is rather optimistic.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)