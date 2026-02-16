Iași hosts Romanian Sculptors’ Month marking 150 years since Constantin Brâncuși’s birth

Iași will become Romania’s capital of sculpture as it hosts the 2026 edition of the Romanian Sculptors’ Month, marking 150 years since the birth of Constantin Brâncuși. More than 30 exhibitions and related events will open on February 19, bringing together artists, curators, and cultural figures from across the country, the City Hall announced.

Romanian Sculptors’ Month runs from February 19 to March 19 and is organised by the Iași National Athenaeum with the support of the City Hall.

Starting this year, the event is held under the patronage of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO, a recognition that organisers describe as cultural validation and confirmation of its status as the most important event dedicated to sculpture in Romania.

The city will be transformed into an open-air museum, with dozens of monumental sculptures displayed along its main pedestrian arteries, as well as in venues including Iași City Hall, the Metropolitan Museum, the House of Museums, the Nicolae Gane Museum, Palas Garden, Iași International Airport, the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iași, and the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University.

