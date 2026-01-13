Shares of Romania's tech group AROBS rise in Resilience facility-funded contracts with the state 

AROBS Systems (BVB: AROBS), a company within the AROBS Group, the largest technology company with 100% Romanian capital listed on the Bucharest Exchange, has signed two digital transformation contracts with the Ministry of Health and the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The cumulative value of the two contracts amounts to approximately RON 73.8 million (EUR 14 million), of which over RON 38 million goes to AROBS Systems.

AROBS shares have lost 7% in the last nine months, to a capitalization of RON 740 million (EUR 140 million).

On January 12, after the announcement of the projects, the company's shares leapt up by 5%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

General Director Voicu Oprean has a 47.6% stake in the group's share capital, and Cabrio Investment, also owned by the CEO, has a 10% stake.

AROBS Transilvania Software recorded a consolidated turnover of RON 328 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 7% compared to the same period last year. EBITDA rose to RON 50 million, an increase of 15%, and net profit increased by 17%, reaching RON 19 million.

(Photo source: Facebook/AROBS)