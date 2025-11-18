Romanian tech group AROBS ups net profit, revenues in first nine months of 2025

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), a leading entrepreneurial technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), recorded consolidated revenues of RON 328 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 7% compared to the same period last year.

According to the company’s report, EBITDA also reached RON 50 million, a 15% increase, while the net profit rose by 17% to RON 19 million.

Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS, said the results confirm AROBS’s return to a clear growth trajectory and the achievement of the company’s best financial performance in the past two years.

“This performance reflects the balance between the three business segments and the positive impact of the acquisitions completed in recent years, which have strengthened the Group’s structure and enhanced the contribution of each business line,” he stated.

“At the same time, we continue to expand our international presence, both through direct investments and strategic acquisitions, providing access to markets with higher margins and innovation opportunities. Approximately 70% of our revenues are generated abroad, ensuring stability and a balanced perspective in the face of economic cycles.”

At the business segment level, “Software Services” generated revenues of RON 223.8 million (-9%year-over-year) - which, the company says, was influenced by the slowdown in the Automotive vertical that began last year, the impact of which was anticipated for this year.

The “Software Products” segment recorded revenues of RON 72.2 million, representing a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2024, while the “Integrated Systems” segment reached RON 32.5 million, supported by strategic projects such as the one developed for the National Public Pension House.

AROBS completed three mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions this year. In March 2025, it signed the acquisition of SVT Electronics, a Romanian company specializing in solutions for tachograph data management and analysis. Then, in June, it acquired a 70% stake in Codingscape, a US-based company with over 70 specialists, marking a major milestone in the group’s expansion into the North American market.

At the beginning of November, the group also announced the signing of the acquisition of a 65% stake in GESS Engineering, an engineering company based in Sibiu, Romania, specialized in testing and validating complex systems within the automotive industry.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Arobs)