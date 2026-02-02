Moldovan president Maia Sandu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP

Arild Hermstad, a member of Parliament and leader of the Green Party of Norway, has nominated Moldovan president Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent defense of democracy, the rule of law, and peace.

According to a press release sent to Romania Insider, the nomination is meant to highlight Sandu’s leadership “under sustained and well-documented Russian efforts to influence elections, destabilize Moldova’s political system, and push the country away from a democratic and European path.”

So far, Russia has taken part in disinformation campaigns, illicit party financing, cyberattacks, and economic pressure against the Republic of Moldova.

“Russia’s repeated attempts to destabilize former Soviet states are among the greatest threats to peace and stability in Europe,” Hermstad said. “Maia Sandu and Moldova are fighting a battle on behalf of us all, and Europe should be deeply grateful for her leadership,” he added.

The Norwegian MP also said that defending democratic institutions against covert foreign interference is a form of peacebuilding that fits squarely within the Nobel Committee’s mandate. Sandu qualifies for the award, as she held free and democratic elections, strengthened the rule of law, and maintained a peaceful democratic course. Moreover, she did so without armed conflict, proving how democratic institutions can prevent destabilization even under enormous external pressure.

“Responding to Russian interference by protecting institutions, transparency, and democratic elections is preventive peacebuilding. This is precisely the kind of effort the Nobel Peace Prize should recognize,” he said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)