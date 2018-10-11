Annual inflation rate, slightly down in Romania in September

Romania recorded an annual inflation rate of 5.03% in September, slightly down compared to August – 5.1%, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, October 10.

Food prices were 4.44% higher in September 2018 compared to the same month of 2017. Non-food prices went up even more, by 6.55%, while the prices of services increased by 2.54% year-on-year.

The inflation peak was recorded in May, when the annual inflation rate reached 5.41%, the highest level since February 2013.

Romania’s National Bank expects the inflation rate to fall to 3.5% at the end of this year.

The annual inflation rate measures the average increase in consumer prices over a 12-month period.

