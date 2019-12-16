Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan wins ITF Dubai final

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan defeated young Ukrainian Daria Snigur 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the ITF tournament in Dubai on Saturday, December 14. This is Bogdan’s most important title so far, according to local Agerpres.
Ana Bogdan, 27, won the match in 61 minutes.
The tournament’s doubles competition was won by the team Lucie Hradecka/Andreja Klepac (Czech Republic/Slovenia).
Following Saturday’s victory, Ana Bogdan climbed 16 places in the WTA singles ranking, and is now at number 105, with 657 points. Simona Halep remains Romania’s best ranked player, being fourth in the WTA top.
(Photo source: Facebook/Ana Bogdan)
