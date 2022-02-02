Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:47
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian car parts producer Altur raises EUR 0.8 mln in private bond placement

02 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian BVB-listed car parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT) announced on February 1 that it raised RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) in a private placement of bonds attended by three investors, legal persons.

The company did not mention the maturity and interest related to this financing. The money will be used for purchasing raw material - aluminium.

The company has a capitalization of RON 18.6 mln (EUR 3.8 mln).

On January 10, 2022, Altur announced that it aims at raising up to RON 10 mln in bonds with a maturity of three years and a coupon of 7% per year. The subscriptions took place between January 11 and 21, 2022.

Altur ended the first three quarters of 2021 with a turnover of RON 69 mln (RON 52 mln in the same period of 2020) and a loss of RON 3.4 mln (RON 4 mln lost in 2020). The company sells most of its production (79%) to Poland, Germany, England).

ALT shares decreased by 21% in the last 12 months, amid transactions of RON 1.9 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Petr Smagin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:47
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian car parts producer Altur raises EUR 0.8 mln in private bond placement

02 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian BVB-listed car parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT) announced on February 1 that it raised RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) in a private placement of bonds attended by three investors, legal persons.

The company did not mention the maturity and interest related to this financing. The money will be used for purchasing raw material - aluminium.

The company has a capitalization of RON 18.6 mln (EUR 3.8 mln).

On January 10, 2022, Altur announced that it aims at raising up to RON 10 mln in bonds with a maturity of three years and a coupon of 7% per year. The subscriptions took place between January 11 and 21, 2022.

Altur ended the first three quarters of 2021 with a turnover of RON 69 mln (RON 52 mln in the same period of 2020) and a loss of RON 3.4 mln (RON 4 mln lost in 2020). The company sells most of its production (79%) to Poland, Germany, England).

ALT shares decreased by 21% in the last 12 months, amid transactions of RON 1.9 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Petr Smagin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks