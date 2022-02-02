Romanian car parts producer Altur raises EUR 0.8 mln in private bond placement

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian BVB-listed car parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT) announced on February 1 that it raised RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) in a private placement of bonds attended by three investors, legal persons.

The company did not mention the maturity and interest related to this financing. The money will be used for purchasing raw material - aluminium.

The company has a capitalization of RON 18.6 mln (EUR 3.8 mln).

On January 10, 2022, Altur announced that it aims at raising up to RON 10 mln in bonds with a maturity of three years and a coupon of 7% per year. The subscriptions took place between January 11 and 21, 2022.

Altur ended the first three quarters of 2021 with a turnover of RON 69 mln (RON 52 mln in the same period of 2020) and a loss of RON 3.4 mln (RON 4 mln lost in 2020). The company sells most of its production (79%) to Poland, Germany, England).

ALT shares decreased by 21% in the last 12 months, amid transactions of RON 1.9 mln.

(Photo source: Petr Smagin/Dreamstime.com)