Spirits and wine maker Alexandrion targets 54% export growth, further international expansion

Alexandrion Group, the local market leader in the production and distribution of spirits and wines, plans to accelerate its international expansion this year, in addition to further plans to develop its product portfolio.

This year, the company aims to consolidate distribution across 25 countries and add markets such as Japan, India, China, Oman, Tanzania and South Africa to its international portfolio, after having expanded last year its distribution network into 13 additional markets, namely the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Bahrain, Iraq, Djibouti, Kenya and Nigeria.

Between 2023 and 2025, Alexandrion Trading and Alexandrion Saber Distilleries 1789, part of Alexandrion Group, recorded a 28.5% increase in revenues, from RON 550 million to RON 706 million, an EBITDA of +17.4%, an increase in sales volume of 15.4%, and an increase in exports of 22.4%.

In Romania, Brâncoveanu Vinars, Alexandrion, Kreskova, and Cava D’Oro were its top-performing brands in 2025, while export growth was driven by Alexandrion, Alexander, and Kingsbury.

Italy (36%), Ukraine (11%), and the United Kingdom (10%) recorded the highest sales volume growth internationally during 2023–2025, the company said.

For this year, Alexandrion Group targets 7% volume growth in Romania compared to 2025, of up to 13.2 million liters, and 54% export growth compared to the previous year, up to 2.2 million liters.

“In the short and medium term, we aim to reach the top 25 producers and distributors of spirits and wines in Europe. We are close to achieving this milestone and have demonstrated our ability to compete successfully with much larger global players in a highly competitive international environment. Over the long term, we aim to reach a turnover of EUR1 billion,” Antonio Salameh, the chairman of Nawaf Salameh Family Office (pictured left), said.

The company is also looking to develop its brand portfolio and plans to enter the non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink segment with products such as non-alcoholic wine or gin as it seeks to cater to a wider category of customers.

Alexandrion Group is part of Nawaf Salameh Family Office, founded by entrepreneur Nawaf Salameh, who passed away last year. In addition to the production and distribution of spirits and wine through Alexandrion Group, it is active in the hospitality sector (Hotel Alexandrion Experience), oil & gas (NSS Oil & Gas), green energy (Domeniile Salameh Renewables), and defense (NSS Defense). It posted consolidated revenues of RON 829.2 million across all business lines in 2025.

Nawaf Salameh Family Office’s hospitality division includes Alexandrion Experience Hotel in Sinaia and Rhein & CIE Azuga 1892 Guesthouse.

Alexandrion Experience Hotel recorded a 20% increase in total sales in 2025 compared to 2024. The group invested EUR 1.5 million in the development of a SPA center within the hotel, as part of a plan to enhance the wellness experience. The new SPA and semi-Olympic indoor pool will have a total area of 1,380 sqm and will include additional facilities such as hammam, wet sauna, dry sauna, fitness area, and more. Hotel Alexandrion Experience also expanded its event space with a new conference hall, reinforcing the hotel’s focus on the business & conference segment.

Meanwhile, a room renovation program is underway at the Rhein Guesthouse at Rhein & CIE Azuga 1892 Cellars, the production site of Rhein sparkling wine. The guesthouse is also expanding its presence in the corporate and events segment with the opening of a conference hall and dedicated meeting space.

In the renewable energy sector, Domeniile Salameh Renewables is developing in Constanța a hybrid renewable energy project with a total capacity of 450 MW. The project includes a 220 MW photovoltaic park and a 223 MW wind farm. Development will take place in stages starting in 2026, with a combined investment exceeding EUR 500 million, the group said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com