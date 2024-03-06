Owner of Alexandrion spirits producer to invest EUR 500 mln in mixed green energy complex

Domeniile Salameh Renewables, controlled by the founder of Romanian spirits maker Alexandron (Nawaf Salameh), got the permits to connect to the national grid the EUR 500 million mixed solar-wind-storage project that it plans to develop after 2026, Ziarul Financiar announced.

Domeniile Salameh Renewables received the Technical Grid Connection Approval from Transelectrica for the 220 MW photovoltaic park and the 223 MW wind farm, which will be built in stages starting in 2026.

The “Solar Twins” photovoltaic park covers an area of ​​over 300 hectares and will produce over 600 GWh of electricity annually. Positioned on a plot of land of ​​5,000 hectares, the “Wind Fields” wind farm will have 36 turbines and produce over 700 GWh of electricity annually.

Each project has energy storage units of 60 MWh.

The project, part of a larger 1GW investment plan, will be implemented within a five-year development plan, according to Nawaf Salameh.

Domeniile Salameh Renewables owns over 2,500 hectares of agricultural land in Constanta county, eastern Romania.

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)