Romanian climber conquers highest mountain in Ecuador

Romanian mountain climber Alexandra Marcu has managed to climb the Chimborazo peak (6,268 m) in the Andes, after a difficult climb with extremely low temperatures.

Chimborazo, which is a currently inactive stratovolcano, is the highest mountain in Ecuador.

“It was an extremely difficult climb, with hours of climbing on a very steep slope and extremely low temperatures, but I did it!” Alexandra Marcu wrote on her Facebook page.

Marcu was born in Deva, Romania. She is known for climbing the top six of the world’s highest volcanoes. In January 2015, when she was only 17 years old, Alexandra Marcu conquered Ojos del Salado (6,893 m), the highest volcano in the world, reports local Agerpres. She was the third woman in the world to successfully climb this volcano.

She is also the youngest European alpinist who climbed the Pico de Orizaba volcano (Mexico), and the youngest Romanian who escalated the Kazbek massif in Georgia.

Romanian climbs Everest without extra oxygen or Sherpa support

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Alexandra Flavia Marcu on Facebook)