Romania’s Agroland expands agro-livestock operations with acquisition of Avirom in Buzău

Romanian group Agroland Business System has expanded its presence in the agro-livestock sector through the acquisition of Avirom, a local company operating production facilities in Buzău County. The transaction marks a new step in Agroland’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at building an integrated and scalable agri-food ecosystem with stronger control over the value chain.

Avirom operates poultry breeding and reproduction farms for chickens, hens, and ducks, as well as an incubation station and related agricultural infrastructure.

Following the acquisition, Avirom’s assets will be integrated into the Agroland Food division, supporting increased internal production and the group’s medium- and long-term growth plans.

“Through these investments, we strengthen our capacity to develop and expand operations in Romania, with a higher level of operational control, increased business stability, and a greater potential for value creation,” said Horia Cardoș, founder and CEO of Agroland Group.

Agroland recently outlined expansion plans for its Food division, including investments of up to RON 130 million by 2028, the development of cage-free and organic farms, and the launch of a liquid egg factory in Caransebeș in early 2026.

The group expects the expansion to strengthen its regional footprint and support projected revenue growth to over RON 250 million by 2028, with exports accounting for up to half of total sales.

Agroland is a Romanian entrepreneurial group active in retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition, founded by Horia Cardoș.

The shares of Agroland Business System and Agroland Agribusiness have been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2021, under the symbols AG and AAB, respectively.

(Photo source: Agroland)