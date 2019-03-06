Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 10:04
Events
Afterhills Festival in Iasi targets 200,000 visitors after EUR 3 mln investment
03 June 2019
The Afterhills music festival in Iasi, at its third edition this year, has changed its format and targets 200,000 visitors after an investment of EUR 3 million in 2019, Ziarul Financiar daily informed.

The event attracted more than 100,000 spectators in four days last year. This time, the organizers divided the festival into two weekends, united by an intermezzo, which aims to animate “the city of the seven hills” for an entire week.

The festival takes place this year in Dobrovat, 20km away from Iasi -- the biggest city in North-East Romania.

“We do not want to be the biggest festival, we want to be the most beloved,” said Ovidiu Biber, one of the founders of Afterhills, ahead of the third edition of the festival.

“For example, in terms of​ food, we want to bring local producers, authentic producers, we even think bringing something from the Republic of Moldova,” he explained. It would be much easier bringing in the fast food chains, but this would kill the authenticity, he said.

Last year’s Afterhills lasted four days, but now the organizers chose another approach: from August 23 to September 1, the festival will be divided between two weekends - united by a bridge they call intermezzo. The lineup of the first weekend includes Rita Ora, Don Diablo, Quintino, and Sam Feldt while Morcheeba, Faithless DJ Set and Gareth Emery are on the list for the second weekend.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Get in Touch with Us