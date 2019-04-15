Rita Ora and Morcheeba will play at Romanian music festival this summer

British singer Rita Ora and well-known electronic band Morcheeba will play at this year’s edition of Afterhills, a music festival that will be organized near the city of Iasi, in Eastern Romania.

The 2019 edition of the festival will come with an important change. The event will be organized in two parts, with each of them happening in a different weekend. Thus, the first part AH #dici – dedicated to trap, EDM and trance music fans will take place in the weekend August 23-25, while the second part AH #dicinu – which includes live performances and workshops, will be organized between August 30 and September 1, local News.ro reported.

The lineup of the first part of the festival includes Rita Ora, Don Diablo, Quintino and Sam Feldt [Live] while the second part will bring artists such as Morcheeba, Faithless DJ Set and Gareth Emery on the stage. More than 100 local and international artists are to complete the lineup.

This year’s edition will be organized near the Dobrovat forest, about 20 km from Iasi. Early bird tickets are already on sale on the festival’s website and cost between RON 240 and RON 460.

[email protected]