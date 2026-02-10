Romanian coffee shop chain ‘5 to go’ opens units in Dublin, Sofia

Romanian coffee shop chain 5 to go, founded by entrepreneurs Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, is opening its first unit in Dublin this month, and plans to reach a turnover of EUR 72 million by the end of the year.

The opening is part of an expansion plan that includes expanding the network to 15 units in Bulgaria, ten in the Republic of Moldova, double the existing number, and two in Ireland by the end of the year, the company said.

Overall, the company plans a total of 1,000 5 to go coffee shops by March 2028.

The chain’s first coffee shop in Dublin is scheduled to open on February 12, in a 140 sqm area, and with a concept adapted to the local market, the company said.

After the opening of its first unit in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, the company plans to open two other units in May in Varna, adding to the existing two units in Ruse.

For Romania, the target is set at approximately 100 additional units per year, the company said.

“We are accelerating the network’s regional consolidation, in the small and large cities in the country, but also the international expansion, with a focus on Moldova and Bulgaria, either directly operated but especially as franchises,” co-founder Radu Savopol said.

In the first half of this year, Cluj will be in focus with the opening of a regional franchise office, adding to the Iași one, which has been open since 2024. For 2027, the company plans a third franchise office in Timișoara.

The second 5 to go Academy, a training center for baristas and franchisees, is set to open in Cluj in April.

The company also plans the opening of a Matcha Bar, alongside the expansion in the retail area, and developing the portfolio of products for home consumption.

(Photo: the company)

