Business

Romania's 5 to go coffee shop chain targets Southeastern European market

14 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With the investment fund Accession Capital Partners and the private equity fund Invenio Partners as majority shareholders since the end of 2024, the Romanian coffee chop chain 5 to go targets the Southeastern European market, according to Profit.ro and Economica.net. The chain announced it already entered the Bulgarian market.

The Romanian company entered the Bulgarian retail market through a strategic partnership with Minimart, a local chain of convenience stores that currently has approximately 200 points of sale and ambitious expansion goals.

"Accessing the Bulgarian retail market through the partnership with Minimart opens a new chapter in 5 to go's regional expansion strategy and strengthens the brand's positioning in Southeastern Europe. We are targeting a significant evolution of the retail segment in the coming years, both domestically and internationally, relying on the advantage of a varied product portfolio, which has quickly reached the top of consumer preferences in Romania and which, at the same time, corresponds to consumption patterns in Bulgaria and the specifics of Minimart," said Dumitru Iliescu, managing director of retail 5 to go.

5 to go already operates two cafes in Bulgaria, in Ruse, and will soon launch the franchise concept in this market to facilitate reaching the target of 150 cafes opened within a few years.

5 to go was born in 2015 and has now exceeded the threshold of 600 open units, being the largest coffee shop chain in Eastern Europe but also the most accessed franchise in Romania. The company was founded by Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, who brought to the Romanian HoReCa market the concept of a single price for all products sold.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's 5 to go coffee shop chain targets Southeastern European market

14 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With the investment fund Accession Capital Partners and the private equity fund Invenio Partners as majority shareholders since the end of 2024, the Romanian coffee chop chain 5 to go targets the Southeastern European market, according to Profit.ro and Economica.net. The chain announced it already entered the Bulgarian market.

The Romanian company entered the Bulgarian retail market through a strategic partnership with Minimart, a local chain of convenience stores that currently has approximately 200 points of sale and ambitious expansion goals.

"Accessing the Bulgarian retail market through the partnership with Minimart opens a new chapter in 5 to go's regional expansion strategy and strengthens the brand's positioning in Southeastern Europe. We are targeting a significant evolution of the retail segment in the coming years, both domestically and internationally, relying on the advantage of a varied product portfolio, which has quickly reached the top of consumer preferences in Romania and which, at the same time, corresponds to consumption patterns in Bulgaria and the specifics of Minimart," said Dumitru Iliescu, managing director of retail 5 to go.

5 to go already operates two cafes in Bulgaria, in Ruse, and will soon launch the franchise concept in this market to facilitate reaching the target of 150 cafes opened within a few years.

5 to go was born in 2015 and has now exceeded the threshold of 600 open units, being the largest coffee shop chain in Eastern Europe but also the most accessed franchise in Romania. The company was founded by Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, who brought to the Romanian HoReCa market the concept of a single price for all products sold.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 May 2025
Real Estate
Marriott plans major expansion in Romania with five new hotels by 2028
14 May 2025
Society
UNICEF report: Child well-being has declined since pandemic, Romania ranks well in mental health but low in physical health
14 May 2025
Politics
European Socialists call on Romania's PSD to support pro-EU presidential candidate Nicușor Dan
14 May 2025
Macro
Romania’s inflation steady in April, expected rate rises with weaker currency outlook
14 May 2025
Politics
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu backs Nicușor Dan in Romanian presidential runoff, urges citizens to vote
13 May 2025
Macro
EBRD revises estimates of Romanian economy down to 1.6% in 2025
13 May 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca becomes the first Romanian city to ban smoking in open public spaces
13 May 2025
Sports
Romanian interim president awards medal to retiring handball legend Cristina Neagu