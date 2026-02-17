Romania’s 2Performant steps up European expansion with Ireland entry

Romanian affiliate marketing company 2Performant has launched operations in Ireland, marking another step in its European expansion as it seeks growth in one of the region’s most developed online retail markets. At the same time, the company has appointed Manus Ó Dálaigh as Country Manager for Ireland.

The new manager brings 15 years of experience in marketing, sales, and e-commerce across Europe and the United States, having helped allocate more than EUR 5 million in growth capital to online retail businesses and developed commercial frameworks, including sales and customer success systems. Ó Dálaigh is also completing a master’s degree focused on applying artificial intelligence in business.

“We are a culture strongly oriented toward consumption, and the BusinessLeague platform fits perfectly in a mature market like ours. The first results are already visible. We have onboarded the first Irish stores, and around 30 more are already in the pipeline,” said Manus Ó Dálaigh, Country Manager Ireland, 2Performant.

“At the same time, we are seeing the first cross-border transactions: shops from Ireland selling through Romanian affiliates. It is very clear proof that the model works internationally,” he added.

Ireland’s online retail adoption significantly exceeds Romania’s, with 96% of Irish consumers making at least one online purchase in the past year compared with roughly 60% in Romania. About 74% of Irish consumers order food online weekly, according to company data. The February-May period is considered by local merchants an optimal window to test new sales mechanisms.

The expansion coincides with a capital increase process that the company says will accelerate its previously announced development plans once completed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)