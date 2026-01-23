Business

Polish Zabka rises target for Froo chain in Romania from 4,000 to 7,600 units

23 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After opening 118 units in 2025 and reaching a total of 173 Froo stores in Romania, Polish retailer Zabka has upgraded the target for the chain from 4,000 to 7,600 units, Ziarul Financiar announced. 

No precise calendar was announced, but in Poland, the network is expanding at a rate of 1,000 units per year.

The company said it plans to open 1,300 new stores in Poland and Romania combined this year, with no detailed breakdown. 

The average bill and the traffic in Romania have now caught up with that in Poland, according to a document consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

Froo stores, the brand that Zabka uses in Romania, are, on average, 50-70 sqm. They mainly sell fast-moving consumer goods, targeting young urban customers.

Today, the largest local player is Profi with about 1,750 units. For comparison, all modern commerce in Romania goes towards 4,800 supermarkets and hypermarkets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Polish Zabka rises target for Froo chain in Romania from 4,000 to 7,600 units

23 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After opening 118 units in 2025 and reaching a total of 173 Froo stores in Romania, Polish retailer Zabka has upgraded the target for the chain from 4,000 to 7,600 units, Ziarul Financiar announced. 

No precise calendar was announced, but in Poland, the network is expanding at a rate of 1,000 units per year.

The company said it plans to open 1,300 new stores in Poland and Romania combined this year, with no detailed breakdown. 

The average bill and the traffic in Romania have now caught up with that in Poland, according to a document consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

Froo stores, the brand that Zabka uses in Romania, are, on average, 50-70 sqm. They mainly sell fast-moving consumer goods, targeting young urban customers.

Today, the largest local player is Profi with about 1,750 units. For comparison, all modern commerce in Romania goes towards 4,800 supermarkets and hypermarkets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 January 2026
Society
Family of British teenager lost in Romanian mountains says it has accepted the loss
23 January 2026
Transport
Romania to install 400 radar cameras to monitor traffic
23 January 2026
Politics
Union with Romania would ensure peace for the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu says
23 January 2026
Tech
.lumen teams up with Orange to provide assistive mobility technology for the visually impaired in Romania
23 January 2026
Politics
Romania's president remains cautious, but leaves door open for Board of Peace
23 January 2026
Business
Penny says Romania remains strategic market, plans EUR 3 bln investments in 10 years
23 January 2026
Events
Romania to be represented by 29 athletes at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
23 January 2026
Cinema
Romanian Film Review – Cold or Hot: Pick Your Movie Setting