Polish Zabka rises target for Froo chain in Romania from 4,000 to 7,600 units

After opening 118 units in 2025 and reaching a total of 173 Froo stores in Romania, Polish retailer Zabka has upgraded the target for the chain from 4,000 to 7,600 units, Ziarul Financiar announced.

No precise calendar was announced, but in Poland, the network is expanding at a rate of 1,000 units per year.

The company said it plans to open 1,300 new stores in Poland and Romania combined this year, with no detailed breakdown.

The average bill and the traffic in Romania have now caught up with that in Poland, according to a document consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

Froo stores, the brand that Zabka uses in Romania, are, on average, 50-70 sqm. They mainly sell fast-moving consumer goods, targeting young urban customers.

Today, the largest local player is Profi with about 1,750 units. For comparison, all modern commerce in Romania goes towards 4,800 supermarkets and hypermarkets.

(Photo source: the company)