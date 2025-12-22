Polish retailer Worldbox expands network in Romania

Worldbox, a streetwear and sports collections chain part of the Polish CCC Group, has opened another unit in Romania, in FunShop Park Vaslui, a retail park managed locally by the Polish company Scallier.

Earlier this year, Worldbox opened its first local store in Curtea de Argeș. It has since added units in Medgidia, Crevedia, Cisnădie, Odorheiu Secuiesc, and Brăila.

The multi-brand store in FunShop Park Vaslui has a retail area exceeding 660 sqm.

Wojciech Jurga, managing partner at Scallier, said the company was continuing discussions regarding Worldbox leasing space in other FunShop retail parks across Romania.

FunShop Park Vaslui is a retail park with a total leasable area of approximately 10,000 sqm. It is currently fully leased. Scallier acted as the developer of the Vaslui retail park and is currently also responsible for its management, as is the case with all projects delivered by the company in Romania.

The Vaslui retail park, along with FunShop shopping centers located in Ploiești, Roșiorii de Vede, Focșani, Turda, Timișoara, Moșnița Nouă, and Arad, is part of the property portfolio managed by Scallier. The company has been active on the Romanian market since 2021, providing services in investment development, commercialization, and retail property management.

To date, the developer has delivered over 70,000 sqm of retail space in Romania.

(Photo source: Scallier)