Real Estate

Polish retailer Worldbox expands network in Romania

22 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Worldbox, a streetwear and sports collections chain part of the Polish CCC Group, has opened another unit in Romania, in FunShop Park Vaslui, a retail park managed locally by the Polish company Scallier.

Earlier this year, Worldbox opened its first local store in Curtea de Argeș. It has since added units in Medgidia, Crevedia, Cisnădie, Odorheiu Secuiesc, and Brăila.

The multi-brand store in FunShop Park Vaslui has a retail area exceeding 660 sqm.

Wojciech Jurga, managing partner at Scallier, said the company was continuing discussions regarding Worldbox leasing space in other FunShop retail parks across Romania.

FunShop Park Vaslui is a retail park with a total leasable area of approximately 10,000 sqm. It is currently fully leased. Scallier acted as the developer of the Vaslui retail park and is currently also responsible for its management, as is the case with all projects delivered by the company in Romania.

The Vaslui retail park, along with FunShop shopping centers located in Ploiești, Roșiorii de Vede, Focșani, Turda, Timișoara, Moșnița Nouă, and Arad, is part of the property portfolio managed by Scallier. The company has been active on the Romanian market since 2021, providing services in investment development, commercialization, and retail property management.

To date, the developer has delivered over 70,000 sqm of retail space in Romania.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Scallier)

Normal
Real Estate

Polish retailer Worldbox expands network in Romania

22 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Worldbox, a streetwear and sports collections chain part of the Polish CCC Group, has opened another unit in Romania, in FunShop Park Vaslui, a retail park managed locally by the Polish company Scallier.

Earlier this year, Worldbox opened its first local store in Curtea de Argeș. It has since added units in Medgidia, Crevedia, Cisnădie, Odorheiu Secuiesc, and Brăila.

The multi-brand store in FunShop Park Vaslui has a retail area exceeding 660 sqm.

Wojciech Jurga, managing partner at Scallier, said the company was continuing discussions regarding Worldbox leasing space in other FunShop retail parks across Romania.

FunShop Park Vaslui is a retail park with a total leasable area of approximately 10,000 sqm. It is currently fully leased. Scallier acted as the developer of the Vaslui retail park and is currently also responsible for its management, as is the case with all projects delivered by the company in Romania.

The Vaslui retail park, along with FunShop shopping centers located in Ploiești, Roșiorii de Vede, Focșani, Turda, Timișoara, Moșnița Nouă, and Arad, is part of the property portfolio managed by Scallier. The company has been active on the Romanian market since 2021, providing services in investment development, commercialization, and retail property management.

To date, the developer has delivered over 70,000 sqm of retail space in Romania.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Scallier)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 December 2025
Politics
Romanian president, prime minister honor the memory of 1989 Revolution victims
22 December 2025
Transport
Nokian Tyres factory in Romania reaches goal of one million tyres produced in 2025
22 December 2025
Macro
Romanians working abroad sent EUR 60 billion back home over past 12 years
22 December 2025
Finance
Romania submits fourth PNRR payment request worth EUR 2.62 bln
22 December 2025
Politics
New Bucharest mayor says public transport company near bankruptcy due to debts
22 December 2025
Justice
Romanian president announces January referendum among magistrates amid justice system dispute
22 December 2025
Politics
Romanian president to meet Donald Trump in first part of 2026, foreign affairs minister says
22 December 2025
Politics
US Senate confirms Darryl Nirenberg as ambassador to Romania