Romania women’s epee team wins bronze at the European Fencing Championships

The Romanian women’s epee team has won the bronze medal at the European Fencing Championships in Tbilisi on Saturday, June 17, after defeating Estonia 45-38.

Romania defeated Spain 45-36 in the last 16 round, and Ukraine 44-40 in the quarterfinals. However, the Romanian women’s epee team lost the semifinal match against Russia 41-45.

Romania’s team was made up of Amalia Tataran (CS Dinamo), Greta Veres (CSA Steaua), Raluca Sbircia (CSU Craiova), and Adela Danciu (CSU Craiova). The coaches were George Epurescu and Alina Ciuculescu.

This was the second bronze medal for Romania at this year’s European Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, after the one won by Bianca Pascu in the women’s individual competition.

Meanwhile, the Romanian men’s epee team ranked sixth at the Championships.

(photo source: Frscrima.ro)