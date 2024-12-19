Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that starting January 15, 2025, some of its flights from Bucharest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport) to Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa International Airport. The move “aims to provide diverse travel options and enhance the passenger experience,” the company said.

Thus, from January 15 onward, three routes previously operating to and from Henri Coandă International Airport will be hosted at Băneasa Airport.

The change targets the following routes: Krakow – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting January 15, 2025; Naples – Bucharest Băneasa, daily, also beginning January 15, 2025; and Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting March 30, 2025.

Passengers flying on these routes are advised to check their emails for detailed information and to confirm the updated departure or arrival airport. Those who purchased tickets through online travel agencies are encouraged to contact them to confirm the changes.

(Photo source: Wizz Air)