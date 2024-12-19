Transport

Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that starting January 15, 2025, some of its flights from Bucharest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport) to Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa International Airport. The move “aims to provide diverse travel options and enhance the passenger experience,” the company said.

Thus, from January 15 onward, three routes previously operating to and from Henri Coandă International Airport will be hosted at Băneasa Airport.

The change targets the following routes: Krakow – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting January 15, 2025; Naples – Bucharest Băneasa, daily, also beginning January 15, 2025; and Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting March 30, 2025.

Passengers flying on these routes are advised to check their emails for detailed information and to confirm the updated departure or arrival airport. Those who purchased tickets through online travel agencies are encouraged to contact them to confirm the changes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal
Transport

Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that starting January 15, 2025, some of its flights from Bucharest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport) to Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa International Airport. The move “aims to provide diverse travel options and enhance the passenger experience,” the company said.

Thus, from January 15 onward, three routes previously operating to and from Henri Coandă International Airport will be hosted at Băneasa Airport.

The change targets the following routes: Krakow – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting January 15, 2025; Naples – Bucharest Băneasa, daily, also beginning January 15, 2025; and Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting March 30, 2025.

Passengers flying on these routes are advised to check their emails for detailed information and to confirm the updated departure or arrival airport. Those who purchased tickets through online travel agencies are encouraged to contact them to confirm the changes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport
19 December 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu announces Social Democrats’ exit from talks on forming new government in Romania
19 December 2024
Energy
Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1
19 December 2024
M&A
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln
19 December 2024
M&A
Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain
18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says