Where Fragrance Becomes Taste: Olfactory Dinner Experience at JORJ Restaurant

On March 7th, JORJ Restaurant welcomes ladies with a new multisensory experience: the Olfactory Dinner Experience, an immersive evening that brings together the art of perfumery and the refinement of fine dining in a truly original format. The event proposes a carefully orchestrated journey through scent and flavor, where each dish becomes an extension of an olfactory story, and every aroma gains texture, depth, and emotion.

A Menu Inspired by Fragrance



The five-course menu, created by Chef Michael Passarelli, is inspired by the Essence de Roumanie collection, signed by Cristina Bălan. Each course translates the structure and notes of a perfume into a culinary expression, transforming the act of tasting into a subtle dialogue between scent and flavour.



The dishes become gastronomic interpretations of olfactory compositions — a creative exercise that highlights the harmony between ingredients, textures, and aromatic accords.



Special Guest: The First Romanian Perfumer Certified in Grasse



The evening’s special guest, Cristina Bălan - the first Romanian perfumer certified by the Grasse Institute of Perfumery - will guide guests through a fascinating journey into the universe of fragrance. Attendees will discover the creative process behind a perfume and explore the deep connection between memory, emotion, and scent.



Music and Mixology as Live Performance



The sensory soundtrack of the evening will be curated by DJ Moss Farai, known for crafting “journeys with bubbles” - immersive DJ sets designed as experiential narratives. The musical atmosphere will blend ambient beats, deep house, and refined lounge rhythms, subtly echoing the notes of each fragrance and the emotion of every course.



Completing the experience, the venue’s flair bartenders will transform mixology into a dynamic live show.



Through this concept, the Olfactory Dinner Experience redefines the traditional dinner, transforming it into a complete sensory performance, an evening where fragrance can be tasted, flavour can be heard, and emotion pervades all the senses.



Full details and bookings can be accessed here



