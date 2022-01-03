Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 13:51
Culture
Video

Tessa Dunlop looks at Romania’s history, food culture in new series

03 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

What is Romania?, a new project from British historian, author and TV presenter Tessa Dunlop, showcases more of the country’s history and culinary culture in two episodes available online.

The first episode, Eat Romania, takes viewers on culinary adventure across the country “to discover a land of extreme climates and landscapes where producing authentic local food remains a way of life.”

The second episode, Royal Romania, invites audiences to discover the country’s royal past, in "a story packed with adventure, including King Michael’s brave stand against the Nazis, and astonishing beauty, filmed in exquisite palaces and fairy tale castles hiding in the woods."

What is Romania? is produced by Salt.tv, and benefits from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute in London (ICR).

The two films, released at the end of last year, are available here and here, and on the Facebook page of ICR London.

In 2020, Tessa Dunlop worked on the series Who is Romania?, presenting some of the country’s remarkable personalities, from ruler Ștefan cel Mare and Queen Marie of Romania to composer George Enescu, painter Nicolae Grigorescu, and sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

Tessa Dunlop is the author of The Bletchley Girls and The Century Girls. She won numerous awards for the BBC production Coast. She often writes and speaks about Romania for U.K. media, has completed a PhD on Romanian-British relations in the early 20th century, and has a Romanian family.

(Photo: Peleș Castle by Bogdan Lazar | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 16:04
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 13:51
Culture
Video

Tessa Dunlop looks at Romania’s history, food culture in new series

03 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

What is Romania?, a new project from British historian, author and TV presenter Tessa Dunlop, showcases more of the country’s history and culinary culture in two episodes available online.

The first episode, Eat Romania, takes viewers on culinary adventure across the country “to discover a land of extreme climates and landscapes where producing authentic local food remains a way of life.”

The second episode, Royal Romania, invites audiences to discover the country’s royal past, in "a story packed with adventure, including King Michael’s brave stand against the Nazis, and astonishing beauty, filmed in exquisite palaces and fairy tale castles hiding in the woods."

What is Romania? is produced by Salt.tv, and benefits from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute in London (ICR).

The two films, released at the end of last year, are available here and here, and on the Facebook page of ICR London.

In 2020, Tessa Dunlop worked on the series Who is Romania?, presenting some of the country’s remarkable personalities, from ruler Ștefan cel Mare and Queen Marie of Romania to composer George Enescu, painter Nicolae Grigorescu, and sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

Tessa Dunlop is the author of The Bletchley Girls and The Century Girls. She won numerous awards for the BBC production Coast. She often writes and speaks about Romania for U.K. media, has completed a PhD on Romanian-British relations in the early 20th century, and has a Romanian family.

(Photo: Peleș Castle by Bogdan Lazar | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 16:04
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks