Polish Elemental Group to build EUR 20 mln WEEE recycling factory in Romania

Poland’s Elemental Group, one of Europe’s largest metal recycling companies, has taken full control of Romanian firm ACC Recycling Services and is preparing a EUR 20 million investment in a new recycling plant, according to Profit.ro.

The Polish group recently acquired the remaining 20% stake in ACC Recycling Services from founder Cristian-Ioan Pocol, after having secured an 80% majority holding in December 2024. With the latest transaction, Elemental Group now fully controls the Romanian company, which operates in the waste treatment sector.

At the time of the initial acquisition, Elemental announced plans to invest approximately EUR 20 million in the construction of a waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling plant near Deva, in Hunedoara County.

The total value of the project stands at EUR 19.84 million, of which EUR 8.4 million is expected to come from non-refundable funds under Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The remaining EUR 11.44 million, plus VAT, will be covered by Elemental Group as a direct contribution.

The new facility is expected to strengthen Romania’s recycling capacity in the WEEE segment, aligning with EU circular economy objectives while expanding Elemental Group’s footprint in Central and Eastern Europe.

