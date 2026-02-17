Measles cases on the rise in Romania as vaccination coverage drops sharply, Save the Children warns

Romania is facing its most severe vaccination crisis in decades, with fewer than half of children receiving the first dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine in 2025, according to a report by Save the Children. The sharp decline in immunization coverage has fueled a surge in measles cases, placing Romania at the top of infections recorded across the European Union.

The acceptance rate for the first MMR dose stands at 47.4%, while uptake of the second dose administered at age five has dropped sharply in some communities to as low as 20%, the organization said. All vaccination coverage levels remain well below the 95% target recommended by the World Health Organization.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, between February 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, 27,568 of the 32,265 measles cases recorded across the European Union were reported in Romania. The second country in the ranking is far behind - Italy, with 1,097 cases, Save the Children said.

Between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025, Romania confirmed 35,736 measles cases, including 27,720 among children under 15 and 3,188 among teenagers aged 15 to 19. During the same period, 30 deaths caused by measles were recorded, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

The same source found that vaccination coverage exceeded 70% in only one county, while in three counties it fell below 30%, with the lowest rate of 23.7% recorded in Argeș county.

Romania is among 13 countries in the WHO European Region with endemic measles transmission, meaning the disease continues to circulate without interruption, Save the Children said.

A qualitative study conducted by the organization based on interviews with 29 family doctors and community nurses overseeing more than 11,000 rural children, identified misinformation on social media, fear of adverse reactions, and declining trust as key drivers of vaccine hesitancy. Systemic barriers such as excessive bureaucracy, lack of material resources, transportation difficulties, and the elimination of school-based vaccination programs have further reduced immunization rates.

Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania, called the situation a “collective failure,” warning that nearly half of Romanian children have not received even a single MMR dose at the recommended age.

“Every unvaccinated child is a child exposed to the risk of illness and death from a disease that can be prevented. In the rural communities where we work, we have demonstrated that vaccination rates can increase from 50-60% to nearly 100% when there are dedicated teams, accurate information, and relationships of trust with families,” she stated.

