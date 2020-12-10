Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 10:10
Culture
Video

Who is Romania: British historian spotlights RO personalities in series streaming online

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Who is Romania, a series about Romania’s history, written and presented by British historian and TV presenter Tessa Dunlop, started airing online, on the website and Facebook page of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London.

The seven-part series aims to promote Romania in an innovative manner and get the public acquainted with some of the country’s remarkable personalities. It spotlights ruler Ștefan cel Mare, Queen Marie of Romania, composer George Enescu, painter Nicolae Grigorescu, sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, author Mihail Sebastian, and director Liviu Ciulei.

The first episode, which aired on October 9, looks at Ștefan cel Mare (Steven the Great), the 15th century prince who fought the Ottomans and built the painted monasteries in Moldavia, today listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The episodes answer questions such as: What is the connection between Prince Charles and Dracula? How did Napoleon III support a young Romanian painter? or How did Queen Marie put the country on the media map?

Tessa Dunlop, a specialist in the Romanian – British relations at the beginning of the 20th century, is the author of the works The Bletchley Girls and The Century Girls. She won numerous awards for the BBC production Coast. Dunlop, who speaks Romania, first visited the country in 1992 to work as a volunteer in a local orphanage.

“It was an enormous pleasure for me to present the events and personalities of a country that is so often misunderstood in the West. Hopefully these films will give you the back story and flavor of a remarkable people,” Dunlop said.

The series is a project of ICR London, produced by international production house Storytailors. New episodes, of six-seven minutes in length each, air every week on ICR London’s social media channels. 

The series airs until November 20. 

(Photo: screenshot from first episode)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 14:53
16 September 2020
Entertainment
Nine-episode travel series Flavours of Romania now available on Netflix
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 10:10
Culture
Video

Who is Romania: British historian spotlights RO personalities in series streaming online

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Who is Romania, a series about Romania’s history, written and presented by British historian and TV presenter Tessa Dunlop, started airing online, on the website and Facebook page of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London.

The seven-part series aims to promote Romania in an innovative manner and get the public acquainted with some of the country’s remarkable personalities. It spotlights ruler Ștefan cel Mare, Queen Marie of Romania, composer George Enescu, painter Nicolae Grigorescu, sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, author Mihail Sebastian, and director Liviu Ciulei.

The first episode, which aired on October 9, looks at Ștefan cel Mare (Steven the Great), the 15th century prince who fought the Ottomans and built the painted monasteries in Moldavia, today listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The episodes answer questions such as: What is the connection between Prince Charles and Dracula? How did Napoleon III support a young Romanian painter? or How did Queen Marie put the country on the media map?

Tessa Dunlop, a specialist in the Romanian – British relations at the beginning of the 20th century, is the author of the works The Bletchley Girls and The Century Girls. She won numerous awards for the BBC production Coast. Dunlop, who speaks Romania, first visited the country in 1992 to work as a volunteer in a local orphanage.

“It was an enormous pleasure for me to present the events and personalities of a country that is so often misunderstood in the West. Hopefully these films will give you the back story and flavor of a remarkable people,” Dunlop said.

The series is a project of ICR London, produced by international production house Storytailors. New episodes, of six-seven minutes in length each, air every week on ICR London’s social media channels. 

The series airs until November 20. 

(Photo: screenshot from first episode)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 14:53
16 September 2020
Entertainment
Nine-episode travel series Flavours of Romania now available on Netflix
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year