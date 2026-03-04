West Side Flower Fest to return to Bucharest park in June

The fourth edition of West Side Flower Fest, described by organizers as Romania’s largest flower festival, will take place between June 5 and 7 in Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest’s District 6. The three-day event will feature flower displays, workshops, and artistic performances.

The central attraction of the festival will be 14 themed gardens created by students from seven landscaping and horticulture faculties across Romania, the District 6 City Hall announced.

This year’s theme, “Origins - The Garden of Regions and Crafts,” will draw inspiration from the traditions, crafts, and biodiversity of regions such as Banat, Maramureș, Moldova, Oltenia, Dobrogea, and Țara Hațegului.

The City Hall said the gardens will highlight native plants and natural or recycled materials, while incorporating ethnographic elements and interactive installations for visitors. Each garden will cover about 30 square meters.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Sectorului 6)