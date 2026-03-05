Weekend calendar: Visuali Italiane, Nostalgia, Classix Festival and more

Italian films, spring events, and a celebration of the music of the 1990s and 2000s are on the agenda in Bucharest, while classical music is under the spotlight in Iași.

In Bucharest:

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 5, 6

Michele Mariotti conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Brahms. Soprano Chen Reiss and baritone Liviu Holender are the soloists. More details here.

My Fair Lady @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

March 8

Frederick Loewe ‘s musical, with Marius Mitrofan as Henry Higgins and Rodica Ștefan as Eliza Doolittle. More here.

L’elisir d’amore @ Bucharest National Opera

Match 7

Georgiana Dumitru is Adina, Bogdan Mihai is Nemorino, and Cristian Caragea is Belcore in Donizetti’s melodramma giocoso in two acts. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until March 15

The exhibition showcases various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Pavel Brăila - Echoes of Harmony and Silent Cries

Until April 4

The artist’s second solo show with Gaep features three new series of works: glass sculptures, ceramic objects, and paintings. More details here.

Visuali Italiane

Until March 8

Twelve recent Italian productions will be screened at this year’s edition of the festival, which takes place in Bucharest and five other cities in the country. More on the program here.

SpringFest Kiseleff

March 7 – March 8

An event dedicated to spring and Women's Day. More details here.

A Week with Johnny Depp @ Cinema Europa

Until March 8

The program highlights some of the many roles of the American actor and musician. More here.

Nostalgia

March 6 – March 7

This edition, inspired by the arrival of spring, brings the music of the 1990s and 2000s in an immersive setting, hosted at Romexpo. More on the program here.

Mucenici fair @ Peasant Museum

A variety of handmade items, traditional food products and spring gifts are part of the offering of this event marking the local tradition of Mucenici. More details here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

IZANAGI - Japanese Film Festival

March 7 – March 8

The Timișoara edition of the festival takes place at Cinema Timiș. Among the films screened are Mamoru Oshii’s Angel’s Egg and Yoshitoshi Shinomiya’s Berlinale contender A New Dawn. More here.

Classix Festival

Until March 8

The seventh edition of the event, held in Iași, explores the emotional, cognitive and social functions of art. More on the program here.

