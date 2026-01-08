Weekend calendar: New Year concert @ George Enescu Philharmonic, exhibitions, film screenings

The second weekend of the year comes with the option of visiting exhibitions, sampling the film offer, or attending a concert.

In Bucharest:

New Year concert @ George Enescu Philharmonic

January 8, 9

Vlad Vizireanu conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Gioachino Rossini, Camille Saint-Saens, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Brahms, Pablo Sarasate, Johann Strauss II and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Violinist Remus Azoiței is the soloist. More details here.

Jean-Luc Godard focus @ Elvire Popesco Cinema

January 11

Le Mépris, the last film in the program dedicated to the giant of the French New Wave, is screened this weekend. More details here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

Until January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

