Weekend calendar: Apollo 111 cinema opening, concerts, Gerar Half Marathon

Michel Reis and Stella Rose Gahan concerts are among the options in Bucharest, while film fans have a new program to check out with the opening of the Apollo 111 cinema.

In Bucharest:

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

January 29, 30

Ton Koopman conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Bach and Mozart. Violinist Sergei Krylov is the soloist. More details here.

My Fair Lady @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

February 1

The show is an adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. More here.

The Phantom of the Opera @ Bucharest National Opera

January 30, 31

The performance is based on Gaston Leroux’s novel The Phantom of the Opera, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

Until January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

Apollo 111 cinema opening

January 29

Cultural center Apollo111, located in downtown Bucharest’s Universul Palace, has been refurbished and endowed for professional film screenings. It will run a weekly program of contemporary and classic auteur films. More details here.

Gerar Half Marathon

January 31

More than 850 runners are expected to take part in the two events: ELTH cross-country (10.8 km) and half marathon (21 km). More here.

Michel Reis @Jazz Fan Rising Bucharest

January 30

The pianist returns to Bucharest for a concert held at the Goethe Institute. More details here.

Stella Rose Gahan concert @ Control Club

January 31

The goth-glam rising star returns to Bucharest with new pieces from her EP Hollybaby. Opening act: Tobă Moarte. More here

Stray Lights Sessions@ Control Club

January 28

The event that brings the Romanian alternative music scene to the forefront continues with Bluebell Creeper and Jahmolxes. More here.

Mini cinema Europa – Weekend adventures

January 31 – February 1

A series of film screenings for young audiences. More details here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

(Photo: Douglas Mackenzie | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com