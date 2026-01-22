Weekend calendar: Memory of Holocaust Film Days, concerts, exhibitions

Exhibitions, concerts, and themed film screenings are on the agenda in Bucharest, while Brașov hosts a large salsa event.

In Bucharest:

Memory of Holocaust Film Days

January 23 – January 25

Documentaries and other productions highlight one of the darkest episodes in history. More details on the program here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

January 22, 23

Giordano Bellincampi conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Schubert, Mahler, and Brahms. Baritone Thomas Hampson is the soloist. More details here.

Rebecca @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

January 24, 25

The show, by Attila Béres, returns to the stage of the Operetta Theater after half of a year. The musical was created by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay based on Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

Until January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

January 23 - March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

National Salsa Congress

January 22– January 26

The event invites lovers of Latin American dances to Brașov for the 17th edition of the annual gathering of salsa dancers from Romania. It brings together dance schools from across the country and includes four nights filled with dance, set to the music of some of the most appreciated DJs in the genre. More details here.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com